Newspaper: Some MPs from Armenia’s My Step will soon leave majority faction
Newspaper: Some MPs from Armenia’s My Step will soon leave majority faction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: The spring session of the NA [National Assembly] has begun yesterday, which promises to be a rather hectic process.

However, not everything is smooth in the parliamentary committees as, according to information, often there is a problem with convening sessions, securing quorum and making decisions, especially if the session, as they say at the NA, is ordinary (...).

Reportedly, at the end of the year, the committee chairs and the leadership of the [majority] My Step faction were looking for "walking" deputies across the NA to organize committee sessions. There is a view in the parliament that the very behavior of some MPs has caused [PM] Nikol Pashinyan to take the initiative and personally deal with the faction’s affairs.

But the reasons for all this are not only the "lack of enthusiasm" and laziness of the deputies. According to reports, keeping the faction as a whole is unlikely to succeed.

Although the ruling wing has consistently denied reports in the press that some MPs from My Step will leave the ranks of the faction in the near future, it was confirmed by one of the key "players" in the government who did not wish to be named.
Հայերեն
