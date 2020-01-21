News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Newspaper: Yerevan mayor seeking money for public transport issue
Newspaper: Yerevan mayor seeking money for public transport issue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: "[Yerevan Mayor] Hayk Marutyan has been instructed to show results by the summer, in terms of [public] transport, so that the city's traffic will change from tragic to at least poor," a municipality source said.

The thing is that the 450 "[public transport vans] GAZelles of death" will soon be written off, and the government does not want a new social "rebellion" because of transport, passengers crowds. Therefore, the mayor (…) is finding money from loan organizations to buy 100 buses and put them on the route. Negotiations are currently underway with the EBRD and the WB. If it fails, they will again apply to benefactors—Lfik [tycoon Samvel Aleksanyan], and even the father-in-law [of Marutyan] from the Czech Republic, will come to the aid again.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: What is Armenia ex-President Sargsyan waiting for?
Who will be the new “masters?”…
 Ex-Hayastan All-Armenia Fund director says PM has detached himself from people
The Prime Minister is only with our people in his beloved virtual...
 Armenia National Security Service on ex-director's coup d’état attempt, MP's statement
Factor.am tried to find out from the National Security Service if it...
 Prosperous Armenia Party: When we get acquainted with constitutional reform concept we will make our proposals
As for the reports that National Security Service former director Artur Vanetsyan is forming an opposition pole, and asked if he is not worried that the latter may snatch his votes, PAP leader Gagik Tsarukyan stated that he has no worries…
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-official's son charged
Gurgen Khachatryan, son of former State Revenue Committee chairman and ex-Finance Minister Gagik Khachatryan…
 Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service former director Vanetsyan increases his security
Following NSS former head Georgi Kutoyan's mysterious death…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos