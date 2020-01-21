Livestock farmers block roads in Armenia’s Armavir, Ararat

Livestock farmers complaining about the mandatory condition of slaughtering their animals in slaughterhouses are holding a protest in Armavir and Ararat Provinces of Armenia.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports that several dozens of villagers have blocked the Yerevan-Ararat and the Yerevan-Armavir roads. At the moment the situation is tense in Ararat Province, and Governor Garik Sargsyan is meeting with demonstrators.

A protest action is also held near Mrgashat village of Armavir Province. A large number of police forces are brought there.

These livestock farmers’ dissatisfaction is related to the long distance from their settlements to the slaughterhouses and the prices the latter offer for slaughtering the animals. They argue that making the slaughtering of their animals in slaughterhouses mandatory deprives them of their income. They have been protesting in front of the government building for the last few days demanding a meeting with the prime minister. Their rally yesterday was accompanied by the closing of some streets.

The government's decision, according to which meat sold in Armenia must have a document certifying that it was slaughtered in a slaughterhouse—which is a food safety guarantee, came into force on January 15.