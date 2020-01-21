The Sun: Prince Harry travels to Canada to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle and his son

UK Prince Harry left UK on Monday evening and headed to Canada to his wife Meghan Markle and their son, eight-month-old Archie, The Sun reported.
According to the source, Prince Harry boarded an evening flight to Canada after participating in the British-African Investment Summit in London, where he met with the UK PM Boris Johnson.
Earlier, Prince Harry and his wife announced their intention to renounce the status of senior royals and be financially independent, as well as live in two houses both in Canada and the UK. According to the spokesperson for the couple, Meghan Markle returned to Canada, where she spent the Christmas holidays with her family, and is now there with her son.
On January 18, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple would no longer be able to officially represent the UK Queen Elizabeth II on official trips, perform other ceremonial duties and use the title of Their Highnesses. It was also announced that the prince's family would no longer receive budgetary funds, which covered the expenses of the duke and duchess of Sussex linked to their official role as members of the royal family.