Embraer, Boeing may create new turboprop aircraft

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer is considering the creation of a new turboprop passenger aircraft model together with the American aircraft manufacturer Boeing, Reuters reported referring the commercial director of the Brazilian company John Slattery.
Such an aircraft could have dimensions similar to the turboprop ATR-72 French-Italian production, or be larger. This model now occupies a dominant position in this segment of the air transportation market.
“It sits in our target market, which we have always been clear is below 150 seats, and will have natural adjacency to the E2 offering,” he said, referring to Embraer’s family of 80-120-seat regional jets. “The business case is going well.”
Moreover, according to his estimates, Embraer will not continue to develop this project due to its high cost, as well as other priority areas of the company. Embraer is also in “meaningful” discussions with engine makers General Electric (GE.N), Rolls-Royce (RR.L) and Pratt & Whitney Canada (UTX.N) about an engine for the new plane, Slattery said. Pratt is currently the sole turboprop supplier.
According to the Embraer's representative, the Brazilian manufacturer has no doubt in the success of the transaction to transfer control over its main division to the American Boeing, including since the transaction is also supported by customers of the Latin American company. Embraer and Boeing agreed on a deal to create a joint venture. According to the deal, the cost of the new joint venture, which will be engaged exclusively in the construction of civilian aircraft will reach $ 5.26 billion. It is estimated that 80% of the future company will be owned by Boeing, and 20% by Embraer.