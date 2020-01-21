Trump's impeachment debate to kick off Wednesday

The debate on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump in the Senate will begin on Wednesday, each side will be given 24 hours to state its position.
The order was proposed by the leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, in a published draft resolution on the procedure for considering a leader's impeachment.
The House referred the impeachment case to the Senate last week to conduct a trial of the president. The Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the trial, and the senators, who will serve as the jury, were sworn in. The party will be represented by seven Democratic congressmen, led by Adam Schiff.
According to the draft resolution, which is expected to be adopted by a majority of senators, congressmen must submit all documents on impeachment before 9am local time Wednesday, and the president’s side must give their answer before 11am. The debate of the parties will begin at 1pm - the prosecution, and then the side of the defense will be given two sessions of the Senate.
After that, the senators will have a total of 16 hours to ask questions to the parties, which in turn will then be given another four hours for the debate.
The condition for calling witnesses or additional documents is prescribed in the project: it is proposed to solve these issues by voting in the Senate. Before speaking, witnesses will have to give affidavits.