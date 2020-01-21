Armenia toughens punishment for getting soldiers to suicide

Armenian parliament adopted Tuesday in the second and final reading draft amendments to the Armenian criminal code on getting soldiers to suicide.
Thus, getting a serviceman to suicide on the territory of his military unit or in another place of military service by unintentionally or knowingly voicing threats, manifesting violence and ill-treatment or humiliating his honor and dignity will be punishable by imprisonment of 4 to 8 years.
The same actions committed by a group of persons, by the squad leader in relation to a subordinate or while on combat duty, shall be punishable by imprisonments of 6 to 9 years. Unintentional getting a serviceman to suicide on the territory of his military unit or in another place of military service by unintentionally or knowingly voicing threats, manifesting violence and ill-treatment or humiliating his honor and dignity shall be punishable of 6 to 12 years. The same actions committed by a group of persons, the squad leader in relation to a subordinate or while on combat duty are punishable by imprisonment of 7 to 13 years.