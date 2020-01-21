News
Tuesday
January 21
Armenia toughens punishment for getting soldiers to suicide
Armenia toughens punishment for getting soldiers to suicide
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian parliament adopted Tuesday in the second and final reading draft amendments to the Armenian criminal code on getting soldiers to suicide.

Thus, getting a serviceman to suicide on the territory of his military unit or in another place of military service by unintentionally or knowingly voicing threats, manifesting violence and ill-treatment or humiliating his honor and dignity will be punishable by imprisonment of 4 to 8 years.

The same actions committed by a group of persons, by the squad leader in relation to a subordinate or while on combat duty, shall be punishable by imprisonments of 6 to 9 years. Unintentional getting a serviceman to suicide on the territory of his military unit or in another place of military service by unintentionally or knowingly voicing threats, manifesting violence and ill-treatment or humiliating his honor and dignity shall be punishable of 6 to 12 years. The same actions committed by a group of persons, the squad leader in relation to a subordinate or while on combat duty are punishable by imprisonment of 7 to 13 years.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
