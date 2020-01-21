Armenia Prosecutor's Office files appeal to arrest director of company owned by Ruben Hayrapetyan

YEREVAN. – The court's ruling on denying the investigator's motion to arrest the director of a company actually belonging to Ruben Hayrapetyan, former President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) and ex-MP has been appealed. Arevik Khachatryan, Head of the Public Relations Department at the Prosecutor General's Office, informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am today.
Decisions were made to detain this company director as well as the FFA technical inspector on suspicion of committing offenses envisaged by the Criminal Code.