Tuesday
January 21
Armenia Prosecutor's Office files appeal to arrest director of company owned by Ruben Hayrapetyan
Armenia Prosecutor's Office files appeal to arrest director of company owned by Ruben Hayrapetyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The court's ruling on denying the investigator's motion to arrest the director of a company actually belonging to Ruben Hayrapetyan, former President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) and ex-MP has been appealed. Arevik Khachatryan, Head of the Public Relations Department at the Prosecutor General's Office, informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am today.

Decisions were made to detain this company director as well as the FFA technical inspector on suspicion of committing offenses envisaged by the Criminal Code.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
