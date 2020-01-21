Armenia education minister visits Torriano Primary School in London

Trump comes to Davos to participate in economic forum

Trump's impeachment debate to kick off Wednesday

Armenia ex-ambassador to Vatican: This government will pay for complete deception of whole nation

Embraer, Boeing may create new turboprop aircraft

Armenian ex-president and others trial wasn't held again

World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos

Livestock farmers block section of Yerevan-Sevan highway

Trial on Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and others resumes

Armenia Prosecutor's Office files appeal to arrest director of company owned by Ruben Hayrapetyan

UN Human Rights Council to examine Armenia’s human rights record

Scuffle occurs in Armenia parliament

Expert: IT field remains the most demanded and highly paid in Armenia

The Sun: Prince Harry travels to Canada to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle and his son

Armenia toughens punishment for getting soldiers to suicide

Armenia legislature passes several bills

UNESCO: Almost 90% of crimes against journalists go unpunished

Brawl breaks out between Armenia police, villagers

The Guardian names ISIS new leader

Armenia President attends official opening of World Economic Forum

Macron agrees to postpone digital tax collection until end of year

Karabakh President attends Defense Army Military Council meeting

Armenia parliament continues its work

Protesting livestock farmers continue demonstration in Armenia’s Armavir

World oil prices going down

Newspaper: Armenia health minister to be called to parliament

Protesting livestock farmers temporarily reopen motorway in Armenia’s Ararat

Newspaper: Some MPs from Armenia’s My Step will soon leave majority faction

Newspaper: Yerevan mayor seeking money for public transport issue

Newspaper: What is Armenia ex-President Sargsyan waiting for?

Livestock farmers block roads in Armenia’s Armavir, Ararat

Armenian deputy justice minister: Mass media to be able to receive free information from state register

China's Jinping says country will curb spread of outbreak of new coronavirus

World Health Organization calls emergency meeting as coronavirus spreads across China

Trump to have meetings in Davos

Armenian MPs want to restrict punishment for inciting suicide in army

Armenia Police: Hrazdan mayor alienated 537 mln AMD land plot for AMD 24 mln

Erdogan: Somalia has invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas

Phil Hogan says EU won't meet China halfway in investment talks

Examination of case of Armenia Constitutional Court President inscribed to Judge Mesrop Makyan

Tert.am: Gazprom Armenia reports that 600 employees will be laid off in first stage

Acting Lebanese PM: Lebanon has to form cabinet quickly to stop collapse

Uzbekistan government resigns due to upcoming parliamentary elections

Armenia 2nd President's attorney addresses justice minister with statements of claim

Artsakh Parliament hosts discussion devoted to 30th anniversary of Baku pogroms

Ex-NSS head funeral, Armenia and Artsakh MPs adopt joint statement condemning pogroms in Baku, 20.01.20 digest

Cyprus: Turkey turns into pirate state

Ex-Hayastan All-Armenia Fund director says PM has detached himself from people

Armenian parliament discusses police powers expansions to wiretap citizens' phones

4 people killed in clashes with security forces in Iraq

Armenia National Security Service on ex-director's coup d’état attempt, MP's statement

Artsakh sets day of nationwide elections

Iran gives no final response yet on Qasem Soleimani's assassination

Armenia Parliament considering bill on amendments to law on referendum

International Monetary Fund less optimistic over economic recovery

Moscow warns Iran against rash steps to withdraw from NPT

10 people sentenced to death in Bangladesh for 2001 terrorist attack

Gorelovka village residents close road leading to Georgia's border with Armenia

Erdogan assures Ankara did not send troops to Libya

Zarif says Iran may withdraw from NPT

Russia President submits to State Duma bill on constitutional amendments

Armenia National Security Service files petition to extend arrest of Armenia ex-official’s relative

Why is there no McDonald's in Armenia yet?

Optym CEO: Armenia is for building business, not outsourcing

Majority faction MP: No pressure on Armenia press

Gevorg Petrosyan to represent Prosperous Armenia faction in constitutional reforms commission

Armenian lawmaker developing bill to contribute to repatriation

Armenia economy minister attends Global Forum for Food and Agriculture, in Berlin

Ex-Hayastan All-Armenian Fund director on natural gas price increase and effects

Adolfo Torres Ramirez: Work carried out in Mexico toward Armenian Genocide recognition

Netanyahu appoints 3 ministers

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Armenia cattle farmers end protest outside government building

Armenia 2nd President's son: Ban on visits not lifted yet

Dutch FM to pay official visit to Armenia, meet with PM

Prosperous Armenia Party: When we get acquainted with constitutional reform concept we will make our proposals

Armenia State Revenue Committee hosting tax compliance workshop with EU

Deputy PM: Armenia, China have become even closer

Armenia National Security Service institutes criminal case for slander against Prosecutor General

Protesting cattle farmer invites Food Safety Inspectorate chief for debate

Protesting cattle farmers block road in Armenia’s Shirak too (PHOTOS)

FM: Tehran remains committed to nuclear deal, doesn't accept Europe’s claims

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan to reporters: Time will come, I'll answer any questions you have

Armenian authorities intend to reduce age limit for ministerial advisers

Justice Minister: Armenian government wants to continue public administration reforms

Protesting cattle farmers reopen Tigran Mets Avenue in Yerevan

Funeral of Armenia ex-security service chief underway (PHOTOS)

No traces of violence found on body of Armenia ex-National Security Service director

Abe: Japan ready to normalize relations with North Korea, open new era with China

Zarif not to participate in Davos economic forum

Another Armenia ex-official also indicted in criminal case of 3rd President Sargsyan and others

Artsakh MP Hayk Khanumyan to run for president

Tense situation continues in front of Armenia government

Personnel and Staff Management Department of Armenia PM’s office has new head

Karabakh President: Fully functioning, professional judicial system complying with law is of utmost importance

Tense situation outside Armenia government building

Armenia deputy PM on increase of natural gas tariff: We have to wait until April 1

Nearly 70 people injured in police, demonstrators' clashes in Beirut

Trump slams New York sea wall

NGO: Having direct flights would increase Chinese tourists' flow to Armenia