Expert: IT field remains the most demanded and highly paid in Armenia
Expert: IT field remains the most demanded and highly paid in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

The IT field remains the most demanded and highly paid in Armenia, expert on labor market research Louise Avetisyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to her, the growth of new ads by 250% was recorded in 2019, and a significant part falls on the IT sector. 

"5,000 ads were recorded on our platform in 2018, and in 2019 this number increased to 12,500, and 42% of this is in high technology field. The average salary of such specialists with 15 years of experience is AMD 1.5 million," she said.

The expert noted that, according to her, the education sector remains the lowest paid. 

Avetisyan noted that the most active from the point of view of the labor market are cities of Abovyan, Ashtarak, Gyumri, Armavir, however, the activity of the regions in terms of submitting ads is low - only 7.5% out of 12,500.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
