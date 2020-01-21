Prosecutors for Armenia 2nd President case on statement by injured party's representative

Petros Petrosyan, prosecutor for the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials, told reporters that he doesn’t think the representative of the injured party had made a threat.
During the January 9 trial, the representative of the injured party declared that if the attorneys “don’t express themselves with respect when talking about the events of March 1, 2008, they will find themselves in the same situation that the victims of the events found themselves in”. Afterwards, the attorneys had demanded to know what the representative of the injured party had meant.
“We didn’t notice any threat. If we did, we would also initiate a court procedure,” the prosecutor assured.