News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Prosecutors for Armenia 2nd President case on statement by injured party's representative
Prosecutors for Armenia 2nd President case on statement by injured party's representative
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Petros Petrosyan, prosecutor for the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials, told reporters that he doesn’t think the representative of the injured party had made a threat.

During the January 9 trial, the representative of the injured party declared that if the attorneys “don’t express themselves with respect when talking about the events of March 1, 2008, they will find themselves in the same situation that the victims of the events found themselves in”. Afterwards, the attorneys had demanded to know what the representative of the injured party had meant.

“We didn’t notice any threat. If we did, we would also initiate a court procedure,” the prosecutor assured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ex-president and others trial wasn't held again
They explained this by the improper attitude of the court towards the voiced threats…
 Trial on Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and others resumes
At a Yerevan court of general jurisdiction…
 Armenia 2nd President's son: Ban on visits not lifted yet
Robert Kocharyan’s elder son, Sedrak Kocharyan is...
 Armenian prosecutors against providing all case materials to Armenia 2nd President's attorneys
He said examination of the appeal has been inscribed...
 Attorney: Trial over Armenia 2nd President's case hasn't been on competitive basis to begin with
Even the investigator of the criminal case regarding second...
 Lawyer: There is trend to attack activities of Armenia's ex-President Kocharyan supporters
And to reduce their activeness…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos