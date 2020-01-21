Cavusoglu says Haftar stands for military solution to Libyan conflict

The position of the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, indicates that he is in favor of a military solution to the conflict in Libya, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
According to the FM, despite all Turkish efforts, Haftar did not sign a ceasefire deal in Moscow, TASS reported.
The fact that there was no support from Haftar at the international conference on Libya in Berlin also raised questions. His position indicates that he wants a military solution, the FM said adding that Haftar must come to a political settlement.