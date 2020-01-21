News
Armenia ex-deputy PM's attorney presents reasons for not showing up to trial (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Erik Aleksanyan, attorney of former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan, has presented on his Facebook page the reasons for not showing up to the trial today.

The Facebook post particularly reads as follows:

“Dear reporters, taking into consideration the fact that the court didn’t deem it necessary to fully promulgate my application addressed to the Court in regard to the reasons for not showing up to the trial today, I am promulgating them in this post.

P.S.: I am still the attorney of Mr. Armen Gevorgyan.

Attorney of Armen Gevorgyan, lawyer”.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
