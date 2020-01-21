15-year-old Yerevan boy stabbed, transferred to hospital

On January 20 at around 12:30, the Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center reported to the police station in Malatia district about a boy who had been transferred to the medical center “with a cut wound in the right thigh” after being stabbed with a knife at school.

According to Shamshyan.com, police found out tha the injured party was 15-year-old Harutyun H, who was transferred to the medical center from School #191.

While doctors were showing aid to the child, the police of Malatia district found out that, on the same day at around 10 a.m., 15-year-old student of the same school, Stepan A, who was summoned to the police station along with his parent, had caused Harutyun H a bodily injury in the corridor of the school.

According to the source, the injured party is in the 9th grade at School #191.