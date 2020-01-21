News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
15-year-old Yerevan boy stabbed, transferred to hospital
15-year-old Yerevan boy stabbed, transferred to hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On January 20 at around 12:30, the Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center reported to the police station in Malatia district about a boy who had been transferred to the medical center “with a cut wound in the right thigh” after being stabbed with a knife at school.

According to Shamshyan.com, police found out tha the injured party was 15-year-old Harutyun H, who was transferred to the medical center from School #191.

While doctors were showing aid to the child, the police of Malatia district found out that, on the same day at around 10 a.m., 15-year-old student of the same school, Stepan A, who was summoned to the police station along with his parent, had caused Harutyun H a bodily injury in the corridor of the school.

According to the source, the injured party is in the 9th grade at School #191.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia television company owner to remain in custody
Armen Tavadyan, the owner of 5th Channel…
 Man, 21, found hanged from tree in Armenia village
The young man was the father of two young children…
 Court denies motion to send Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to France for medical treatment
Manvel Grigoryan is in the intensive care unit of a...
 Petition filed with court to send Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to France for medical treatment
The prosecutor, however, objected to the motion…
 Armenia Prosecutor's Office files appeal to arrest director of company owned by Ruben Hayrapetyan
The former President of the Football Federation of Armenia and ex-MP…
 Brawl breaks out between Armenia police, villagers
The livestock farmers tried to block the road…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos