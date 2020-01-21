News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Man, 21, found hanged from tree in Armenia village
Man, 21, found hanged from tree in Armenia village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

In the evening of January 20, Armenia police received a report from the ambulance station that a man was hanging from a tree in a field of Aygevan village in Armavir Province.

It turned out that this 21-year-old resident of Aygevan had committed suicide.

He was found in the village, in their apricot garden, hanging from an apricot tree.

No traces of violence were found on the corpse.

A report is being prepared, police said.

The young man's body was found by family members. His car was parked in the area.

He was the father of two young children.

Law enforcement officials are looking into the reasons for this suicide.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia television company owner to remain in custody
Armen Tavadyan, the owner of 5th Channel…
 Court denies motion to send Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to France for medical treatment
Manvel Grigoryan is in the intensive care unit of a...
 Petition filed with court to send Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to France for medical treatment
The prosecutor, however, objected to the motion…
 Armenia Prosecutor's Office files appeal to arrest director of company owned by Ruben Hayrapetyan
The former President of the Football Federation of Armenia and ex-MP…
 Brawl breaks out between Armenia police, villagers
The livestock farmers tried to block the road…
 Armenia Police: Hrazdan mayor alienated 537 mln AMD land plot for AMD 24 mln
The Police have instituted a criminal case and forwarded...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos