Man, 21, found hanged from tree in Armenia village

In the evening of January 20, Armenia police received a report from the ambulance station that a man was hanging from a tree in a field of Aygevan village in Armavir Province.
It turned out that this 21-year-old resident of Aygevan had committed suicide.
He was found in the village, in their apricot garden, hanging from an apricot tree.
No traces of violence were found on the corpse.
A report is being prepared, police said.
The young man's body was found by family members. His car was parked in the area.
He was the father of two young children.
Law enforcement officials are looking into the reasons for this suicide.