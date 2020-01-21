News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Court denies motion to send Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to France for medical treatment
Court denies motion to send Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to France for medical treatment
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The court denied the motion that the lawyers of Armenia’s ex-MP, General Manvel Grigoryan had filed with a request to send him to France for medical treatment, saying it was groundless.

The prosecutor also objected to the motion and said it was groundless.

The trial was postponed and will continue on February 11 at 2 p.m.

On December 15, on the initiative of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction convened a special hearing on commuting Grigoryan's restraint measure of custody, and he was released.

Manvel Grigoryan is in the intensive care unit of a Yerevan hospital, and his health condition is said to be very critical.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, embezzlement of property, tax evasion, misuse of state funds, and setting up theft of property.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia television company owner to remain in custody
Armen Tavadyan, the owner of 5th Channel…
 Man, 21, found hanged from tree in Armenia village
The young man was the father of two young children…
 Petition filed with court to send Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to France for medical treatment
The prosecutor, however, objected to the motion…
 Armenia Prosecutor's Office files appeal to arrest director of company owned by Ruben Hayrapetyan
The former President of the Football Federation of Armenia and ex-MP…
 Brawl breaks out between Armenia police, villagers
The livestock farmers tried to block the road…
 Armenia Police: Hrazdan mayor alienated 537 mln AMD land plot for AMD 24 mln
The Police have instituted a criminal case and forwarded...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos