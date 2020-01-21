Court denies motion to send Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to France for medical treatment

The court denied the motion that the lawyers of Armenia’s ex-MP, General Manvel Grigoryan had filed with a request to send him to France for medical treatment, saying it was groundless.
The prosecutor also objected to the motion and said it was groundless.
The trial was postponed and will continue on February 11 at 2 p.m.
On December 15, on the initiative of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction convened a special hearing on commuting Grigoryan's restraint measure of custody, and he was released.
Manvel Grigoryan is in the intensive care unit of a Yerevan hospital, and his health condition is said to be very critical.
Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, embezzlement of property, tax evasion, misuse of state funds, and setting up theft of property.