Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on clash in parliament

If an MP allows himself to get up and approach a speaking MP and scold him, if an MP allows himself to make offensive remarks about a person’s sex (and we heard this in parliament), then I think MP Arman Abovyan and the Prosperous Armenia Party, as well as leader of the party Gagik Tsarukyan need to gather today and seriously discuss disciplinary issues. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan told reporters today.

He clarified that a deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party had made an offensive remark about a person’s sex during the clash in parliament.

“I don’t accept MPs provoking and creating such situations in parliament every time. I would like to apologize to the citizens of the Republic of Armenia for this situation, even though the My Step faction wasn’t a part of this incident,” Alen Simonyan said.

MP Gevorg Petrosyan declared that such things happen in the parliaments of all countries, and in regard to this, Alen Simonyan said the following: “I think he is still in the past and doesn’t know that things have changed in Armenia. I insist that the parliament is not the place for MPs like Gevorg Petrosyan to be.” He added that what happened in parliament today was a manifestation of criminal subculture.

As reported earlier, during today’s session of the NA, independent MP Arman Babajanyan touched upon the speech of opposition Prosperous Armenia faction member Gevorg Petrosyan, who had told Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan present in the sessions’ hall that it in addition to “criminal authorities,” it would be good to fight against some other people, too.

Babajanyan noted that someone should apologize on behalf of Prosperous Armenia for that shameful behavior.

During his speech there was applause, but a Prosperous Armenia MPs said something, and Babajanyan responded.

Then Babajanyan took his seat, after which Prosperous Armenia MP Artur Dallakyan went toward Babajanyan, but the latter did not respond to the scuffle.

The other MPs did not allow Dallakyan to approach Babajanyan.

NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan responded to the incident from the podium. "MPs are registered and speak from the podium and cannot be prosecuted for their speeches," he said, in particular.

But the tension did not dissipate in the NA sessions’ hall. Addressing Prosperous Armenia MP Gevorg Petrosyan, Mirzoyan said: "Sit in your place, listen to the speech, and don't go to the one who gave the previous speech."