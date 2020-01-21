Sarkissian: Armenia would welcome free trade deal between Gulf states and Eurasian Union

Armenia would welcome a Free Trade Agreement, FTA, between the Gulf Cooperation Council states and the Eurasian Economic Union, President Armen Sarkissian told Emirates News Agency, WAM, in an exclusive interview.
“It is up to the leadership of these [GCC] countries. The moment they express their interest [it can be taken forward]. They can express it directly to the Union or any partner like Armenia,” President Armen Sarkissian said in an interview in Abu Dhabi. "If I'm told about it, I would take it up to the Union."
He recalled that the Eurasian Union has signed free trade agreements with Singapore, and the signing has not only a fiscal or logistical effect, but a political one.
“You can place your company in Armenia and do your business in Russia without any problems. It is a huge market. Moreover, you are dealing with countries that have a deep relationship with the EU. So, that’s an advantage,” he said.
Sarkissian added that Armenia also has a Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the EU, the country acts like a bridge between the EU and Eurasia.
He emphasized that Armenia is willing to develop relations with the Gulf in many directions. Armenia has developed its relations with the Gulf in many directions, especially in science and technology sector, he said.
“There are so many things we can discuss and work together for the benefit of all parties, which include tourism, energy solutions and climate solutions,” the president concluded.