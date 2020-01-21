News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Armenia parliament vice-speaker: Ex-President Sargsyan should have left us alone long time
Armenia parliament vice-speaker: Ex-President Sargsyan should have left us alone long time
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Serzh Sargsyan should have left us alone a long time, but he does not leave us alone. National Assembly (NA) of Armenia vice-speaker Alen Simonyan said this in a conversation with reporters in the NA today, referring to the fact that he had posted on his Facebook Sargsyan’s words on the day of the funeral of Georgi Kutoyan, former National Security Service director, during which Sargsyan had told reporters, "Leave me alone."

"It is puzzling to me why Serzh Sargsyan tells a journalist, 'Leave me alone,'" he said. “And why was he saying, 'I'll talk later,' and why were they using the occasion of the funeral and criticizing the Armenian authorities? They said, 'We won't politicize,' and then gave lengthy interviews about it."

Asked what Sargsyan doesn't leave them alone with, Simonyan replied: "He does not even leave his party members alone—by not stepping down from the office of party leader, by making various empty statements in politics."

The Armenian parliament deputy chairman also expressed the opinion that with Serzh Sargsyan leaving, the former ruling RPA will have a chance to somehow “born again” and undergo a generation change.

"But he is not doing it because he thinks he will avoid some responsibilities by that, or give a political shade to some things," he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's son: PM Nikol Pashinyan is joining our ranks
A photo of Pashinyan being offered a pizza is being widely discussed on Facebook…
 Armenia ex-ambassador to Vatican: This government will pay for complete deception of whole nation
Farewell to the greatest illusion; these are not human…
 Newspaper: Armenia health minister to be called to parliament
And he will be demanded to provide a clarification regarding the decision to close certain maternity hospitals…
 Newspaper: Some MPs from Armenia’s My Step will soon leave majority faction
"Walking" deputies are sought...
 Newspaper: What is Armenia ex-President Sargsyan waiting for?
Who will be the new “masters?”…
 Ex-Hayastan All-Armenia Fund director says PM has detached himself from people
The Prime Minister is only with our people in his beloved virtual...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos