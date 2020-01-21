Armenia parliament vice-speaker: Ex-President Sargsyan should have left us alone long time

YEREVAN. – Serzh Sargsyan should have left us alone a long time, but he does not leave us alone. National Assembly (NA) of Armenia vice-speaker Alen Simonyan said this in a conversation with reporters in the NA today, referring to the fact that he had posted on his Facebook Sargsyan’s words on the day of the funeral of Georgi Kutoyan, former National Security Service director, during which Sargsyan had told reporters, "Leave me alone."

"It is puzzling to me why Serzh Sargsyan tells a journalist, 'Leave me alone,'" he said. “And why was he saying, 'I'll talk later,' and why were they using the occasion of the funeral and criticizing the Armenian authorities? They said, 'We won't politicize,' and then gave lengthy interviews about it."

Asked what Sargsyan doesn't leave them alone with, Simonyan replied: "He does not even leave his party members alone—by not stepping down from the office of party leader, by making various empty statements in politics."

The Armenian parliament deputy chairman also expressed the opinion that with Serzh Sargsyan leaving, the former ruling RPA will have a chance to somehow “born again” and undergo a generation change.

"But he is not doing it because he thinks he will avoid some responsibilities by that, or give a political shade to some things," he added.