Tuesday
January 21
News
Tuesday
January 21
Discussions on Armenia PM Office's 2020 programs and events continue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today continued discussions on the programs and measures planned by the Prime Minister's Office within the framework of the 2020 budget.

In particular, they touched upon the activities of the Civil Service Office and the plans for the coming year.

Pashinyan attached importance to the implementation of consistent work aimed at ensuring efficient civil service and effective public administration systems. In this regard, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for digitization of the state system and gave concrete instructions to those responsible.

The activities of some other departments of the Prime Minister's Office were also discussed during the consultation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
