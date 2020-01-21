News
Dollar relatively stable in Armenia
Dollar relatively stable in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.33/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.01 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 531.82 (up by AMD 0.23), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 625.24 (up by AMD 3.01), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.75 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 278.24, AMD 24,043.18 and AMD 15,657.39, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
