Iran appoints new ambassador to Armenia

New ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri and twelve other new ambassadors met with President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday before leaving on their countries of mission, Iranian embassy in Yerevan tweeted.
The President stressed the importance of developing economic relations.
Ambassador Abbas Zohouri, new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia and 12 other new ambassadors met with President @HassanRouhani on Tuesday before leaving on their countries of mission. The President stressed the importance of developing economic relations.— IRI Embassy, Armenia (@iraninyerevan) January 21, 2020