News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Iran appoints new ambassador to Armenia
Iran appoints new ambassador to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

New ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri and twelve other new ambassadors met with President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday before leaving on their countries of mission, Iranian embassy in Yerevan tweeted.

The President stressed the importance of developing economic relations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ex-director of Armenia National Security Service on death of Iran's Soleimani
The death of the legendary general is a heavy loss for...
 Analyst: Iran may freeze investments in Armenia due to US sanctions
Iskandaryan added that Armenia gave a rather adequate...
 Armenia ex-ruling party makes note in book of mourning for General Soleimani (PHOTOS)
At the Iranian embassy…
 Armenian minister visits Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia
When asked what threats he sees for Armenia in this...
 Armenia civil aviation: Flights between Yerevan, Tehran operating as normal
There have been no problems...
 Armenia PM condoles with relatives of those killed in Iran plane crash
I learnt with great sorrow the news on a crash of a civilian aircraft near Tehran airport…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos