Ruling faction decides to block MPs' attempts to explore Yerevan mayor's actions

The parliamentary faction of the ruling My Step Alliance is going to vote against approval of the composition of the committee for investigation into the gifts that Yerevan Municipality has received. This is what head of the ruling My Step faction Lilit Makunts said during a discussion on the operation and powers of the special parliamentary committee (to be created for investigation into the lawfulness of the vehicles donated to Yerevan Municipality by businesspersons) at the National Assembly today.

According to her, all the powers that have to be implemented through the parliamentary committee have already been granted to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.

Prior to this, it had become clear that Alex&Holding, which his linked to oligarch and ex-MP Samvel Aleksanyan, had donated 20 KamAZ trucks to Yerevan Municipality for different purposes. Moreover, after the uproar that this caused, the municipality and Mayor Marutyan tried to refute the fact that the gift was given by Aleksanyan and stated that the company is registered in the name of Hayk Israelyan. According to the presses, Hayk Israelyan is a close person of Samvel Aleksanyan.