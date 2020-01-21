Armenia television company owner supporters protest in front of Criminal Court of Appeal

YEREVAN. – You will be held accountable for your illegal decision. The supporters of Armen Tavadyan, owner of the 5th Channel TV company, announced this today in front of the Criminal Court of Appeal.

"The end of the power of the deceivers is coming," they said. “We tell the court that you will be held accountable for your actions because your actions are based on the will of one person [PM Nikol Pashinyan]. We were not expecting another decision either. You will be held accountable for your illegal decision. You have no right to turn our country into a circus. "

Also, the protesters observed a minute's silence to the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal, as today it denied the appeal by the lawyer of Tavadyan, and therefore he will remain in custody.

Armen Tavadyan has been arrested along the lines of the criminal case on Varuzhan Mkrtchyan, a supporter of Kocharyan, who is believed to have proposed a victim of the March 1 case to take back his testimony. Tavadyan was arrested on suspicion in connection with the Criminal Code article on false testimony, false conclusion, bribe or coercion, or incorrect translation.