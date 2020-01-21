Bright Armenia faction threatens parliamentary majority

If the parliamentary majority leads the vote for the committee for probe of the donations to Yerevan Municipality to failure tomorrow, this will deal a serious blow to parliamentary democracy. This is what leader of the Bright Armenia Party and head of the homonymous parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan said during a discussion on the operation and powers of the new special parliamentary committee to be set up in the National Assembly.

Moreover, he voiced hope that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is aware of what the ruling alliance is planning to do tomorrow. “I would like to address the parliamentary speaker and head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling alliance Lilit Makunts. If the parliamentary majority leads the vote for the committee for probe of the donations to Yerevan Municipality to failure tomorrow, this will deal a serious blow to parliamentary democracy since you, being the political majority, will also form a majority within the committee, and you will see if there is corruption or not. However, you want to defend corruption because you don’t want the committee to be formed. If my parliamentary faction’s legislative initiative isn’t approved tomorrow, you will bear political responsibility for that, and you will face serious political issues. Don’t do it,” Marukyan declared as he addressed Makunts.