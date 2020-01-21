Armenia Deputy PM receives newly appointed Asian Development Bank Country Director

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan today received newly appointed Asian Development Bank Country Director for Armenia Paolo Spantigati.
Greeting the guest, Tigran Avinyan congratulated him on his appointment and attached importance to the effective partnership established with the ADB.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Paolo Spantigati presented the ADB Country Partnership Strategy 2019-2023 and the 2020-2022 Action Plan. The aim of the Strategy is to support Armenia’s inclusive growth through the development of infrastructures and human capital, as well as projects under implementation within the scope of regional cooperation.
The interlocutors also discussed the course of implementation of the North-South Road Corridor and the current issues and touched upon the sustainable development of Yerevan and cites of provinces, the energy sector and seismic safety of schools, as well as the programs being implemented and earmarked in the private sector. Technical assistance to the development of Armenia’s transport strategy and the enhancement of the civil aviation sector was also considered.