Armenia MOD task force participating in in discussions at CSTO Joint Headquarters

From January 21 to 23, the task force of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia is participating in the discussion on the 2021 Plan for Joint Preparation of the Troops and Resources of the Management Bodies and Formations of the Collective Security System of the Collective Security Treaty Organization” and the consultations of the interested ministries and representatives of government agencies of CSTO member states taking place at the CSTO Joint Headquarters, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.