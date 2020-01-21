Trump speaks about 'spectacular' turn of US economy

US President Donald Trump announced a “spectacular” turn in the US economy and encouraged them to invest in America, AP reported.
Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump noted that two years ago he had spoken of a great American return.
"Today I’m proud to declare the United States is in the midst of an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen before," Trump said.
Climate issues are the focus of this year's forum, and the phrase 'Action Climate' was written in the snow in the touchdown area of the Trump helicopter in Davos.
At the end of last year, the Trump administration started to withdraw from the Paris climate deal. Trump called this deal an unfair economic burden on the US economy.
Trump announced that the US will join the initiative of the economic forum for planting one trillion trees around the world. These efforts are aimed at mobilizing the online community to encourage reforestation and tree growing that can help absorb excess carbon dioxide - often caused by burning fossil fuels.
He noted that the US is among the countries with the cleanest water and air on earth.