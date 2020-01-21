Armenian justice minister: Nobody can threaten the government

The state is currently powerful, and nobody should think that they can threaten the authorities with disturbances. This is what Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan declared during a discussion of the bill on criminalizing criminal subculture in the second reading at the National Assembly today.

He stated that the state has power and resources to counter disturbances. “We have internal forces, resources and the legal ground to declare a state of emergency within penitentiary institutions. So, let them try their luck and try to threaten us,” the minister declared.