Spanish government announces climate emergency

The new government of Spain has declared a climate emergency, taking the first official step towards ambitious measures to combat climate change, AP reported.

A declaration approved by the ministers states the government will send a climate bill to parliament within 100 days. The objectives of the latter are consistent with those of the EU, including reducing net carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

The Spanish government wants up to 95% of the Mediterranean country's electricity from renewable sources by 2040. The plan also provides for the elimination of pollution by buses and trucks and the neutralization of carbon in agriculture.