US ambassador says Iran’s statement on NPT withdrawal is 'a very, very negative message'

The US Ambassador for disarmament, Robert Wood, says Iran’s statement on the possibility of withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is 'a very, very negative message, Reuters reported.

"We think that Iran needs to end its malign behaviour and sit down with the United States and negotiate an agreement that deals not only with the nuclear issue but also with the other issues that concern us like the ballistic missile proliferation and development and the malign activities around the world,” he said.

Iranian FM Javad Zarif has said that if Europeans send the issue of Iran’s nuclear program to the UN Security Council, Iran could withdraw from the NPT.