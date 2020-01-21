Armenian army's general staff chief meets with suppliers

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan today met with suppliers and individual entrepreneurs cooperating with the armed forces at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense.

Attaching importance to the meeting, Lieutenant-General Davtyan emphasized that what also ensures the regular operation of the armed forces is the quality and timely supply of products and services that are obtained to take care of the needs of the armed forces. Davtyan stated that there have been certain shortcomings in terms of supply in the past and stressed that the leadership of the armed forces has set the objective to eliminate all the flaws and make the cooperation with suppliers more effective. To avoid problems, Davtyan urged the heads of supplying companies to strictly observe the technical specifications for products and services and follow the schedule for supply.

The chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia reminded that all types of products will undergo mandatory expert examination in a laboratory and only high-quality products will be selected for the army.