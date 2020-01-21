EU expresses comprehensive support to Armenia's commitment to making judicial-legal reforms

Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan today received the delegation led by Head of Unit of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership of the Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Vassilis Maragos. Among the attendees were Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin and Deputy Minister of Justice Kristinne Grigoryan, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.

The minister thanked the European colleagues for the effective cooperation and, presenting the justice sector reforms agenda, informed that the process of constitutional reforms had been launched. During the meeting, the parties also touched upon the developments of the reforms in the judicial-legal and police sectors.

Vassilis Maragos attached importance to the government’s commitment to making reforms in the justice sector in particular and expressed the comprehensive support of the European Union to the implementation of reforms.