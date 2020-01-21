European Investment Bank to continue to severely limit Turkish loans

The European Investment Bank will continue to severely limit Turkey’s loans due to the EU’s dissatisfaction with Ankara’s actions in Cyprus.
A bank representative told Reuters that it will continue to operate in accordance with the approach adopted by the EU member states and the European Commission.
“Unless there is a change in direction at EU level, we will probably maintain the selective approach (to lending in Turkey) we have had in the past couple of years, at least for the foreseeable future,” he said.