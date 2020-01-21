News
Armenia Constitutional Court rejects examination of second President's application
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

By a procedural decision, the Constitutional Court of Armenia has rejected examination of the application filed by second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, as reported on the official website of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.

The statement particularly reads as follows:

“The Constitutional Court, examining the recommendation of the judges of the Constitutional Court under the case “for determining the issue of compatibility of the Constitutional Law “On the Constitutional Court” (based on the application of Robert Kocharyan) with the Constitution, to the extent that it does not envisage a possibility for the Constitutional Court to clarify its decisions, established the following:

1. In his application filed with the Constitutional Court on December 25, 2019, Robert Kocharyan asked the following: “The Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia “On the Constitutional Court” shall, to the extent that it does not envisage possibility of the Constitutional Court to clarify its decisions, be recognized as contradicting the principle of a legal state (envisaged by Article 1 of the Constitution) and certain articles of the Constitution and as invalid”.

2. The applicant is raising an issue of a legislative gap, that is the Constitutional Law “On the Constitutional Court” does not envisage a possibility for the Constitutional Court to clarify its decisions. According to the applicant, there can’t be effective justice without an effective system for enforcement of judicial acts. The applicant finds that the only way to avoid such situations is for the court having rendered a judicial act is to clarify its judicial act, and this institution is missing in the Constitutional Law “On the Constitutional Court”.

3. Based on the results of the preliminary examination of the application in question and the attached documents, the Constitutional Court finds that examination of the case is subject to rejection by the Constitutional Court.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
