Armenian livestock farmers and butchers in meeting with regional governor

Livestock farmers and butchers of Armenia’s Ararat Province are in a meeting with governor Garik Sargsyan to discuss the government’s decision by which slaughter of animals in a slaughterhouse is mandatory starting from January 15.

The residents of villages say they aren’t ready to make the transition to the slaughter of livestock in a slaughterhouse. According to them, this will be an additional expense for them and will deprive them of their source of income.

Starting from January 15, 2019, upon a government decision, meat sold in all parts of Armenia must come with a document certifying the fact that it has been slaughtered in a slaughterhouse, meaning a safety warranty.

Livestock farmers and butchers have been holding protests in front of the government building for a couple of days now and demand that the government review its decision. Yesterday the protesters closed a major street in Yerevan for a couple of minutes and then called on all livestock farmers to close roads after they didn’t receive any response from the government.

Since early morning, protesters have closed roads in Ararat, Armavir and Kotayk provinces. Governor of Ararat Province Garik Sargsyan came to meet with the protesters on the street and urged them to open the road, promising to meet them in the regional governor’s office and discuss the issue.