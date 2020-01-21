My Step faction MP: Armenian pogroms in Baku were another manifestation of Turkey's and Azerbaijan's genocidal policy

The Armenian pogroms in Baku were yet another manifestation of the genocidal policy of Ankara and Baku against the Armenians. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Shirak Torosyan declared during the hour of statements at the National Assembly today. According to him, it is necessary to draw a conclusion based on the lessons of the past.

“Since the early 19th century, Turkey’s goal has been to implement the idea of pan-Turkism. Armenia is the main obstacle on their path, and consequently, the Turks won’t put an end to their aggressive policy against Armenians and our statehood. Armenia needs to let its partners know about Turkey’s goal and call on them to combine efforts to fight against the idea of pan-Turkism. It needs to raise the issue of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 since remembrance of our tragic past will help us achieve success in the future,” Torosyan stated.

The deputy also declared that Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy led to the expulsion of Armenians from Nakhichevan and stated that almost all Armenians left the territories of their residence and under the control of Turkey and Azerbaijan as a result of genocide and ethnic cleansing. “This means that we Armenians lost, but as a result of the battle for the liberation of Karabakh, we started achieving victories. We Armenians have the right to have our historic territories returned. We can implement our dreams when we stand united as one,” Torosyan stated.