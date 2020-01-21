Armenia FM presents country's foreign policy priorities to students

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today held a meeting with students of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the American University of Armenia, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Greeting the participants of the meeting, Minister Mnatsakanyan highly appreciated the importance of such a platform for meetings and dialogue and attached special importance to the role of the American University in the educational life in Armenia.

Responding to questions from students, Minister Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia’s foreign policy priorities and touched upon regional and international issues and Armenia’s positions on and approaches to those issues.

During the meeting, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahagn Melikyan and Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences Brian Ellison signed a memorandum on cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences of the American University of Armenia, the aim of which is to conduct research and analyses within the scope of programs related to the sphere of activities of the ministry.