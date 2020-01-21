Armenian MP and 'Yerevan Defense Front' coordinator get into dispute

Butchers, Governor of Ararat Province Garik Sargsyan and deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Rustam Bakoyan got into a dispute during a discussion held at the regional governor’s office of Ararat Province.
Among the attendees of the meeting was coordinator of the ‘Yerevan Defense Front’ Babken Harutyunyan, who wanted to ask the deputy a question, but the deputy didn’t him and told him he was a provoker.
In response, Babken Harutyunyan said he shouldn’t discriminate as a deputy and told the governor to suppress his fellow partisan.
This led to commotion in the hall, after which the villagers told Babken Harutyunyan to leave.