News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 22
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Armenian MP and 'Yerevan Defense Front' coordinator get into dispute
Armenian MP and 'Yerevan Defense Front' coordinator get into dispute
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society


Butchers, Governor of Ararat Province Garik Sargsyan and deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Rustam Bakoyan got into a dispute during a discussion held at the regional governor’s office of Ararat Province.

Among the attendees of the meeting was coordinator of the ‘Yerevan Defense Front’ Babken Harutyunyan, who wanted to ask the deputy a question, but the deputy didn’t him and told him he was a provoker.

In response, Babken Harutyunyan said he shouldn’t discriminate as a deputy and told the governor to suppress his fellow partisan.

This led to commotion in the hall, after which the villagers told Babken Harutyunyan to leave.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos