Aliyev: Azerbaijan hasn't received offer to use TANAP for Russian natural gas

Azerbaijan hasn’t received an offer to use the TANAP natural gas pipeline for Russian gas, even though it is technically possible. Besides, Azerbaijan is ready to turn the country’s appropriate pipelines into an infrastructure for general use. This is what President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev told RIA Novosti behind the scenes at Davos World Economic Forum.
TANAP (Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline) and TAP (Trans-Anatolian Pipeline) are parts of the project for supplying Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian mines to Turkey and Europe. The opening ceremony for the final stage of TANAP was held on November 30, 2019.