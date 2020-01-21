Armenia Ararat Province governor: Slaughterhouses need to be close to communities

Let’s wait a little. I think government officials will give the answer to this question during tomorrow’s question-and-answer session in parliament. This is what Governor of Ararat Province Garik Sargsyan told reporters today.
This evening, Governor Garik Sargsyan and deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Rustam Bakoyan had a meeting with livestock farmers who are discontent with the government’s recent decision related to livestock animals.
The livestock farmers are against the provision of the law compelling them to organize the slaughter of animals at slaughterhouses.
Garik Sargsyan said a law can’t favor everyone, if there are going to be some restrictions. He offered to have slaughterhouses accessible for everyone in the provinces that will be close to the communities.
Starting from January 15, 2019, upon a government decision, meat sold in all parts of Armenia must come with a document certifying the fact that it has been slaughtered in a slaughterhouse, meaning a safety warranty.
Livestock farmers and butchers have been holding protests in front of the government building for a couple of days now and demand that the government review its decision. Yesterday the protesters closed a major street in Yerevan for a couple of minutes and then called on all livestock farmers to close roads after they didn’t receive any response from the government.