Qatar Investment Authority interested in developing economic ties with Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

In the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with CEO Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud of the Qatar Investment Authority.

The interlocutors touched upon President Sarkissian's recent visits to Qatar and the agreements reached, noting that the opening of the Armenian Embassy in Qatar, the lifting of the visa regime, and the existence of direct air communication create good prerequisites for intensifying business contacts between Armenia and Qatar. The opportunities for implementation of cooperation directions and investment programs were discussed.

The Qatar Investment Authority CEO noted that their organization is interested in developing economic ties with Armenia and is ready to cooperate with the relevant structures of the country.
