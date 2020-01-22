Microsoft interested in Advanced Tomorrow initiative of Armenia President

In the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Commercial Business (WCB) at Microsoft.
Highlighting the expansion of cooperation and implementation of joint projects with Microsoft, Sarkissian presented Armenia's opportunities to become a hub for technology and education.
Althoff said Microsoft is interested in partnering with the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) initiative of the Armenian President.
The parties agreed to continue the respective discussions and to sign a memorandum of cooperation in the near future.
They also touched upon cooperation in education.