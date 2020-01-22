News
Wednesday
January 22
News
Moret: Armenia and Switzerland have historically established friendly relations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with the president of the Swiss National Council, Isabelle Moret, who is also the head of the Switzerland-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Recalling warmly her visit to Armenia two years ago, Moret noted that Armenia and Switzerland have historically established friendly relations.

They touched upon the agenda of Armenian-Swiss relations, highlighted the role of active inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as exchanged views on opportunities for development of cooperation and implementation of joint programs in modern technologies and innovations, science and technology, and food safety.

The parties also exchanged views on regional issues.
Photos