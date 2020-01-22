Newspaper: Major surprises expected in Armenia diplomatic corps

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Past newspaper’s information, major reshuffle is expected soon in the RA diplomatic corps; it is not excluded that a new wave of recall of RA ambassadors will start.
[PM] Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly complained about the ambassadors' work, hinting that some of them are engaged in "sabotage" and resolve virtually no issues. Passive participation of ambassadors in investment processes has also been a major cause of dissatisfaction.
According to the newspaper’s MFA source, Pashinyan will also be granting new diplomatic titles in the near future; the public is expecting major surprises here, too. In particular, the newspaper was informed that [Heritage Party leader] Raffi Hovannisian would be granted the title of ambassador-at-large.