News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 22
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Newspaper: Major surprises expected in Armenia diplomatic corps
Newspaper: Major surprises expected in Armenia diplomatic corps
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Past newspaper’s information, major reshuffle is expected soon in the RA diplomatic corps; it is not excluded that a new wave of recall of RA ambassadors will start.

[PM] Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly complained about the ambassadors' work, hinting that some of them are engaged in "sabotage" and resolve virtually no issues. Passive participation of ambassadors in investment processes has also been a major cause of dissatisfaction.

According to the newspaper’s MFA source, Pashinyan will also be granting new diplomatic titles in the near future; the public is expecting major surprises here, too. In particular, the newspaper was informed that [Heritage Party leader] Raffi Hovannisian would be granted the title of ambassador-at-large.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service ex-director who was found dead had hinted he did not want to live
After returning from London, he was in a depressed state, which was observed by his relatives…
 Newspaper: Armenia parliament ex-speaker called to Special Investigation Service
Regarding the criminal case against third President Serzh Sargsyan over diesel fuel …
 Newspaper: Armenia Special Investigation Service starts wiretapping Constitutional Court president's calls
And it has seized the transcripts of his former phone calls…
 Armenia parliament vice-speaker: Ex-President Sargsyan should have left us alone long time
But he does not leave us alone…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's son: PM Nikol Pashinyan is joining our ranks
A photo of Pashinyan being offered a pizza is being widely discussed on Facebook…
 Armenia ex-ambassador to Vatican: This government will pay for complete deception of whole nation
Farewell to the greatest illusion; these are not human…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos