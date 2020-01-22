News
Newspaper: Armenia parliament ex-speaker called to Special Investigation Service
Newspaper: Armenia parliament ex-speaker called to Special Investigation Service
Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: On December 7, we had an interview with Samvel Nikoyan, a member of the [former ruling] RPA Supreme Body, NA [National Assembly ex-speaker]. "Only a childish person could have thought that the president would give [former agriculture minister] Sergo [Karapetyan] such a task." The matter is about the criminal case against [third President] Serzh Sargsyan over diesel fuel.

After the interview, Nikoyan was invited to the SIS [Special Investigation Service] to explain the thoughts expressed in the interview, where he doubted the legitimacy of the investigation. He was invited two days in a row, and kept for hours at the SIS, demanding to explain why he gave the interview, "What did you mean when you said…"
Հայերեն
