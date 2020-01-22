Presidential nomination kicks off in Abkhazia

Registration of initiative groups and parties, the nomination of presidential candidates for the re-election scheduled for March 22, kicked off Wednesday in Abkhazia and will run until February 11, the Central Election Commission head Tamaz Gogia told TASS.
According to the local law, the nomination of presidential candidates begins 60 and ends 40 days before the election.
The CEC has eariler called for a re-elections based on the court's decision, which recognized the results of the elections held on September 8, 2019 as invalid. After a four-day opposition protest on January 12, President Raul Khajimba resigned, the next day the parliament accepted his resignation and appointed PM Valery Bganba.