US welcomes intention of Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet again in early 2020

The United States welcomes the intention of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet again in early 2020 under Co-Chair auspices, a representative of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend news agency.

The United States, as a co-chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group, remains strongly committed to helping the sides achieve a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the representative also said.

“We reiterate, as the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have done many times, that a fair and lasting settlement must be based, in particular, upon the principles of the Helsinki Final Act of non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples,” said the representative.

The embassy representative noted that the United States fully endorses the joint statement of the Heads of Delegation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries at the Bratislava OSCE Ministerial Council meeting last December, which called for additional concrete humanitarian and security measures to foster an atmosphere conducive to peace and for the sides to engage in good faith substantive negotiations, and which stressed that the status quo is unacceptable and there can be no military solution to the conflict.