Armenia is in top 5 popular CIS destinations

Travel portal TourStat presented the top popular CIS destinations for Russian tourists.
Yerevan, Sevan and Jermuk in Armenia, Almaty, Almaty region and Burabay and Aktau in Kazakhstan, Minsk, Minsk region and Vitebsk in Belarus, Baku, Sheki and Qabala in Azerbaijan, Bukhara and Samarkand in Uzbekistan are among the most popular destinations for tours in the CIS countries.
According to TourStat, exclusive tours are becoming one of the most popular types of tourism. They are especially popular from travel bloggers.