Lebanon mass demonstrations kick off against new government

Protests began in Lebanon after the composition of the announcement of the new Lebanese government, led by Hassan Diab. Riots and clashes with the police occurred in Beirut and Tripoli.

Earlier, the new Lebanese government of 20 technocratic ministers headed by PM Hassan Diab was officially announced at the presidential palace in Baabda.

Anti-government protesters blocked roads in Beirut and several other cities, as well some important highways.

The ministerial seats were divided among the religions: the Maronites will be represented by four ministers, the Orthodox community - by three ministers, the Catholics - by two ministers, the Shiites and Sunnis - by four ministers, the Armenians - by one minister, and the Druze population of the country - by two ministers.

The president, Michel Aoun, announced early October that the country was suffering from financial blockade and sanctions. The Lebanese pound against the dollar fell for the first time in 30 years two months ago and reached 2,500 Lebanese pounds per dollar, while the central bank keeps previous exchange rate of 1,515 Lebanese pounds.

Anti-government demonstrations kicked off in Lebanon in October. Protesters demand economic reform and prosecution of officials involved in corruption schemes. The government of Saad Hariri resigned at the end of October.