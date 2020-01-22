News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 22
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.33
EUR
531.82
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Lebanon mass demonstrations kick off against new government
Lebanon mass demonstrations kick off against new government
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Protests began in Lebanon after the composition of the announcement of the new Lebanese government, led by Hassan Diab. Riots and clashes with the police occurred in Beirut and Tripoli.

Earlier, the new Lebanese government of 20 technocratic ministers headed by PM Hassan Diab was officially announced at the presidential palace in Baabda.

Anti-government protesters blocked roads in Beirut and several other cities, as well some important highways. 

The ministerial seats were divided among the religions: the Maronites will be represented by four ministers, the Orthodox community - by three ministers, the Catholics - by two ministers, the Shiites and Sunnis - by four ministers, the Armenians - by one minister, and the Druze population of the country - by two ministers.

The president, Michel Aoun, announced early October that the country was suffering from financial blockade and sanctions. The Lebanese pound against the dollar fell for the first time in 30 years two months ago and reached 2,500 Lebanese pounds per dollar, while the central bank keeps previous exchange rate of 1,515 Lebanese pounds.

Anti-government demonstrations kicked off in Lebanon in October. Protesters demand economic reform and prosecution of officials involved in corruption schemes. The government of Saad Hariri resigned at the end of October.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Cavusoglu says Haftar stands for military solution to Libyan conflict
The fact that there was no support from Haftar at the international conference on Libya in Berlin also raised questions…
 Acting Lebanese PM: Lebanon has to form cabinet quickly to stop collapse
Lebanese politicians failed to agree on how the...
 Erdogan assures Ankara did not send troops to Libya
The observance of the ceasefire in Libya, to which the leaders of Russia and Turkey called...
 Nearly 70 people injured in police, demonstrators' clashes in Beirut
A new wave of riots in Beirut began on January 14 after protest leaders announced a move...
 Erdogan refuses dinner with participants in conference on Libya
The Turkish president simply did not stay for dinner at the meeting…
Erdogan says Turkey begins deploying military to Libya to support GNA
His remarks came at the presidential palace...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos