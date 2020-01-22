Armenia National Assembly passes several bills

YEREVAN. – At the January 22 sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia, the deputies passed in the second final reading a number of legislative amendments to the existing laws, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports from parliament.
These include the packages of bills on making amendments and, or, addenda to the Criminal Code and related laws, the Law on Criminal Procedure and Bank Secrecy—which implies the opening of banking secrecy, the Law on State Registration of Property Rights, and the Law on State Pensions.
In addition, the parliamentarians passed some other draft laws in the first reading.